Showcase Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,716.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $72,653.81 and approximately $19,716.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.75 or 0.07030980 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,884.05 or 1.00173721 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032753 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

