Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.20. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 50,319 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.