Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.13

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.20. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 50,319 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
