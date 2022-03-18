Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

