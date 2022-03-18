Sierra Metals’ (SMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.75 target price on the mining company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.18.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.79. 35,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,490. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.42 and a twelve month high of C$4.83.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

