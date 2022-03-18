Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Trading Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.57. 3,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Llp Abingworth acquired 150,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 22,453 shares worth $703,978. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

