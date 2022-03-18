Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 128,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $316.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.96 and a 200-day moving average of $310.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $206.07 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.