Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Trading Down 3.2%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $306.27 and last traded at $306.27. Approximately 4,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 847,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.39.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.18.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

