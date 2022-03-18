Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,649 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 15.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.33% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $346,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 273,207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 258,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.33. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,120. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $76.63 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.14.

