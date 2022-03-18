Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 130,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.