Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 283,217 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 7.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $158,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.14. 70,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,875. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile (Get Rating)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

