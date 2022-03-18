Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,385,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,088. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.