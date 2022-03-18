Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $278.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

