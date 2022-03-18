Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $278.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

