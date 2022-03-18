Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.54. 130,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.