Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.31 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 74,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63.

