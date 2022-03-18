Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,596 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $14,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. The stock had a trading volume of 74,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

