Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.19. 70,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,815. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.