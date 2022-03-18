Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $144.46. 43,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $400.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

