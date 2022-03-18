Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

WMT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.30. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $400.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock worth $475,459,185. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

