Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,031. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

