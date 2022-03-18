Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $602.74. 28,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

