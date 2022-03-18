Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,846 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.0% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.54. The stock had a trading volume of 237,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

