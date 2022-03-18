Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 241,986 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,986 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,382,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,067,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,750,000 after acquiring an additional 419,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.64. 28,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,498. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

