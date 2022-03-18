Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,856. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $154.95 and a 12-month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

