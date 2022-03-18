Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,942. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.