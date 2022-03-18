Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend by 36.7% over the last three years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $9.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,942. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52.
In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,331,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
