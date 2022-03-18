Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.63.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $17.69 on Friday. Signify Health has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.83.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
