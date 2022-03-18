Signify Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 6,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the typical volume of 999 call options.
SGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SGFY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.83. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Signify Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
