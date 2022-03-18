Signify Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 6,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the typical volume of 999 call options.

SGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Signify Health alerts:

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Signify Health by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

SGFY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,363. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.83. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Signify Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.