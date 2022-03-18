Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.67.

SXYAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $33.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

