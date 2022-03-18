Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €115.00 at Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

SSLLF traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 359. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $100.46 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.71 million during the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.