Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Director Acquires $18,224.50 in Stock

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) Director Jonathan D. Root purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.07 per share, with a total value of $18,224.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBTX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 389,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 341,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 351,626 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 944,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 625,477 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.