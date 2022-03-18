Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVM shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $3.91 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $692.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

