SimpliFi Inc. Acquires 67,883 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3,222.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,508,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period.

Shares of LQDH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.98 and a one year high of $96.92.

