SimpliFi Inc. Has $20.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SimpliFi Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 8.8% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. 1,134,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,984. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

