SimpliFi Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,000. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 211,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

