Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 in the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

SLP opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.10 million, a P/E ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

