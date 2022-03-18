SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Down 4.3%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.16. 5,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.