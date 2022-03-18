Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $7.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKX. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE SKX opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,958,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

