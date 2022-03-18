Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Sells $171,375.00 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 330,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

