SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.01

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.01 and traded as high as $82.25. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 1,448,592 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

