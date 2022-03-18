SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $39.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE SM opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.75 and a beta of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

