Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.13 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

