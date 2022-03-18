Snowball (SNOB) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.01 Million

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $23,463.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.15 or 0.06968512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,598.43 or 0.99998333 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034050 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,543,809 coins and its circulating supply is 5,458,532 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.