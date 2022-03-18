SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00030888 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

