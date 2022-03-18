SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 11.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.90. 2,263,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 64,206,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Specifically, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $185,092,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

