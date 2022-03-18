Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.14) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,027.50 ($26.37).

SCT stock opened at GBX 1,696.73 ($22.06) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.27). The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.23.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

