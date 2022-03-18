Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.88). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 524 ($6.81), with a volume of 396,757 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

