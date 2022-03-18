Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $75.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. Sonova has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

