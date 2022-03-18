Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,354,097 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £23.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

