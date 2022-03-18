SparkPoint Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $214,333.38 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $214,333.38 and $137,337.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.67 or 0.06943957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,434.71 or 0.99825615 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00036860 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.