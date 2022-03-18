SparksPay Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $16,884.73 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,112,426 coins and its circulating supply is 10,869,241 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

